EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A murder investigation is underway after an incident in East Nashville early Monday morning.

Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of a man found shot in a car at a residence on Dellway Drive Monday morning.

Charles Andrew Rooks, 23, was discovered in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Sentra with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the shooting happened at 1:40 a.m. Officials reported one male victim was struck at least once while in a vehicle, which then continued down Dellway Drive toward Dickerson.

Detectives believe after Rooks was shot, it caused him to crash the Nissan into another vehicle parked in the driveway.

Metro Police told News 2, the victim was found by a family member that was out driving around the area looking for the victim.

The motive behind Rooks’ death is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.