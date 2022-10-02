NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders were reportedly called out to battle a blaze in Antioch, where they discovered smoke and flames showing from a two-story townhouse.

The Nashville Fire Department told News 2 on Sunday, Oct. 2 that units were dispatched to reports of a fire in the 5100 block of Hickory Hollow Parkway.

Crews established a water supply; accessed to the unit where the fire started; extinguished the fire; and searched the unit, which did not have any occupants inside, the department said.

Since the power was cut, all of the people living in the building — which has five units — will be displaced, according to fire officials.

In addition, a firefighter was reportedly taken from the scene with minor injuries while a civilian was transported for an issue unrelated to the fire.