NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With severe weather, including storms, in the forecast for this weekend, some communities in Middle Tennessee have opted to postpone their annual Christmas celebrations.

The City of Spring Hill announced its annual Christmas parade, originally planned for Saturday, Dec. 9, has been delayed one week.

“Due to the potential for severe weather tomorrow, the City of Spring Hill has rescheduled the Christmas Parade to next Saturday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.,” said Communications Specialist Lucas Wright.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m., and all logistics will remain the same, the city said. Anyone with further questions should check city social media pages for information, or they can email the city at commdept@springhilltn.org.

The Donelson Hermitage Chamber of Commerce also postponed its planned weekend activities.

“Due to forecasted severe weather on Saturday, December 9, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone tomorrow’s 2023 DH Holiday Hustle 5K Run/Walk and the Annual Donelson Hermitage Christmas Parade to Saturday, December 16,” Executive Director Terri Williams Nutter said in a release.

Times and locations for both events will remain the same for the new weekend, according to the chamber.

“The decision was ultimately made as safety is our top priority,” Nutter said in email, adding more information would be released in the coming days.

The City of Decherd in Franklin County also postponed its parade, though only for a few days. Instead of happening on the second Saturday in December, the city moved the date to Monday, Dec. 11, officials said on Facebook.

“Extremely bad weather is expected for Saturday and we apologize for the inconvenience. Hope to see everyone there!” the city said in the announcement.

Lineup will begin at 6 p.m. followed by judging at 6:30 p.m. The parade will start moving at 7:30 p.m.

