NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Potholes impacted more than half-a-dozen cars on Interstate 24 in Antioch Thursday morning.

The potholes opened up in the eastbound lanes near the Haywood Lane exit around 5:30 a.m.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

The Tennessee Department of Transportation closed that portion of the interstate to patch the potholes, which caused a number of flat tires.

TDOT reported nine vehicles were damaged from the potholes. Help trucks responded and assisted with the flat tires. Some vehicles have yet to be towed from the scene.

The eastbound lanes have since reopened to traffic.