NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 23-year-old woman died Friday evening after being struck by a pickup truck while riding her bike on Highway 100.

Metro police said the crash happened at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Highway 100 near Harpeth Trace Drive on Friday, Sept. 8.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

A preliminary investigation shows that 23-year-old Alyssa Milligan, of Mt. Juliet, was riding with another cyclist on Highway 100 when she was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Authorities reported Milligan was hit by the passenger side of the pickup truck and thrown off her bike. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

According to Metro police, the 46-year-old driver of the pickup truck told officers that he saw a cyclist ahead of him on the right side of the roadway. He claimed that as he was attempting to change lanes, he looked over his shoulder, and the cyclist was suddenly in front of him.

Police said it appears that the pickup truck failed to yield to the right of way to Milligan. The pickup truck driver showed no signs of impairment at the scene, according to police.

An investigation into the deadly collision remains ongoing. Officials said charges are possible pending the conclusion of the investigation.

No other information was immediately released.