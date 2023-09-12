NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 28-year-old man died after attempting to pass another vehicle Monday evening on Hobson Pike, according to Metro police.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Hobson Pike near Couchville Pike on Monday, Sept. 11.

According to Metro police, 28-year-old Marcus Davis II, of Mt. Juliet was traveling north on Hobson Pike in a gray 2021 Toyota Corolla when the crash occurred.

Witnesses told officers that Davis was seen attempting to pass a teal-colored Toyota that was traveling in front of him, and crossed the no-passing double yellow lines.

That’s when Davis crashed head-on into a van that was in the southbound lanes. Davis was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities reported that the 37-year-old driver of the van was also taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The 27-year-old driver of teal Corolla also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center.

Metro police said all three drivers involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts. Based on the investigation, there were no signs of impairment related to any driver at the scene.

No other information was immediately released.