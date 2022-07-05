NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fugitive was taken into custody on Friday after police said he was found sitting in the middle of a high-traffic area in downtown Nashville.

MNPD documents stated that Brian Green, 49, was acting disorderly and obstructing traffic at the intersection of Rep. John Lewis Way South and Demonbreun Street.

Police said they spoke with Green who voluntarily gave officers his Tennessee ID, and when they ran his information, MNPD reportedly learned Green had an outstanding warrant out of Mississippi.

He was arrested and will soon be extradited back to the Magnolia State.