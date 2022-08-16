NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 34-year-old man hired to provide moving services is accused of ramming a moving truck into a customers car in south Nashville, according to a metro police affidavit.

Metro police reported the victim hired a moving company and the suspect Otis Maclin, 34, arrived with a moving truck, loaded it up and drove toward the storage facility.

The victim reportedly told Maclin he would be following in his personal vehicle.

Maclin began making turns not in the direction of the storage facility as though he was attempting to lose the victim, according to the affidavit.

Police said Maclin turned on to Blanton Avenue at Hill Avenue and put the moving truck in reverse and struck the victim’s vehicle.

The victim told police Maclin struck his vehicle a total of four times, pushing him onto a yard on Blanton Avenue. Police said Maclin then fled the area.

The victim contacted the moving company to inform the owner about what happened, and the owner said Maclin arrived back to his business, got into his personal vehicle and left.

Maclin was booked into the Metro jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.