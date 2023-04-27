NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody early Thursday morning after he drove the wrong way on Briley Parkway for nearly 15 miles.

Officers were first alerted to the wrong-way driver on Briley Parkway at McGavock Pike around 3 a.m.

The driver drove west in the eastbound lanes until he eventually stopped near the Centennial Boulevard exit of Interstate 40.

The driver did not crash and no one was injured. Before the driver stopped, a commercial driver blocked the car in to make sure it stopped moving.

No additional information was immediately released.