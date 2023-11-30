NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old man was charged with robbery and kidnapping after he allegedly forced a motorist to drive to an ATM.

Metro police responded to a gas station on Fesslers Lane on Nov. 11 in reference to a robbery.

The victim told officers he was driving on Interstate 24 East and took the exit ramp to Fesslers Lane when a Black Nissan cut him off.

Two people followed the victim to the gas station, exited the vehicle and accused the victim of damaging their car. They demanded the victim pay for the damages, according to the victim’s report to police.

Metro police identified one of the suspects as Cordarius Clark.

Clark forced his way into the victims car and demanded he drive to an ATM to get the money, before forcing the victim to drive to another gas station, according to the affidavit.

Officials said the victim stopped his vehicle, took a picture of the license plate on the suspects vehicle, then tried to run away.

Clark then assaulted the victim, with the victim sustaining visible injuries to the face and body, authorities reported.

Clark grabbed the victim’s phone, wallet and money, and forced the victim to delete any photos by smashing the phone on the ground before running away, according to the affidavit.

Clark was booked into the Metro jail and charged with kidnapping, robbery, vandalism and evidence tempering. His bond was set at $132,500.