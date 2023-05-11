NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was found wounded from a gunshot Thursday morning in the Whites Creek area.

The victim was found around 7 a.m. in the 3600 block of Knight Drive.

Metro police reported a woman passing by discovered the victim after she saw a hooded sweatshirt in the road and stopped her vehicle.

She heard moaning and found the wounded man lying in the grass.

First responders determined he had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his condition remains unknown.

No additional information was immediately released.