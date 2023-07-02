NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday afternoon in South Nashville.

Metro police said the crash happened at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Lutie Street.

The 43-year-old victim was reportedly traveling north on Nolensville Pike on his Honda motorcycle when a Nissan Rogue turned left from Lutie Street into the motorcycle’s path, causing the motorcycle to crash into the Rogue’s rear driver’s side door, according to police.

Investigators said the driver of the Rogue, identified as 51-year-old Jose Bautista-Mejia, was arrested for driving without a license and not having insurance. Additional charges are possible as police continue their investigation.

Police said investigators are still trying to notify the victim’s family.