NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old man was killed while riding a motorcycle in Donelson Thursday night.

The crash happened on Elm Hill Pike at McGavock Pike at 6:45 p.m. after Metro police said a car turned into Timothy Pinkerton Jr.’s path.

Metro police reported Pinkerton was driving his Kawasaki motorcycle east on Elm Hill Pike when a westbound Toyota Corolla made a left turn at the McGavock Pike intersection. Pinkerton reportedly attempted to stop, but was unable and crashed into the passenger side of the Toyota.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died shortly after arriving.

The 43-year-old man driving driver the Toyota had minor injuries that did not require hospital transport. Metro police believe the preliminary contributing factor for the crash is the Toyota’s failure to yield to the motorcycle.

Any charges against the driver are pending further investigation and discussion with the District Attorney’s Office. There was no indication of impairment for either driver.

No additional information was released.