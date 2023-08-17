NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Donelson.

Metro police said the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Lebanon Pike near Lynmeade Drive.

Police believe the motorcyclist, identified as a 40-year-old Nashville man, was traveling east at a high rate of speed when negotiating a curve in the roadway. His Harley Davidson motorcycle left the roadway and went across two driveways before throwing him off.

Investigators said the man was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died. Efforts are underway to notify his family.

Police said they found no signs of impairment at the scene.