NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials are investigating a deadly crash that made a stretch of Interstate 40 come to a near standstill on Monday night.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 at the Briley Parkway intersection near Nashville International Airport.

Metro police confirmed to News 2 that the crash involved a motorcycle and a semi-truck. The motorcyclist was killed in the crash, according to Metro police.

At this time, officials are investigating what led to the deadly crash. The victim’s identity has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.