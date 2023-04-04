NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 62-year-old man died Monday night after a crash on Dickerson Pike.

The crash happened Monday night at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Bell Grimes Lane.

Metro police reported a Harley Davidson FLS operated by Hiram Drake was traveling southbound on Dickerson Pike at a high rate of speed when Goodlettsville Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The motorcyclist fled from the Goodlettsville officer, who did not pursue the bike, according to Metro police. Drake then reportedly ran a red light at Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.

Investigators said a Ford F-150 pickup truck was attempting to turn left from Bell Grimes Lane onto Dickerson Pike when it was struck on the front driver’s side by the motorcycle.

Drake was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died.

No additional information was released.