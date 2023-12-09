NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — A 42-year-old Franklin man was killed in a crash Friday night on Dickerson Pike.

Metro police reported the crash happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Oak Valley Drive.

According to a press release, Demetrius Wade was traveling southbound on his Suzuki Hayabusa at a high rate of speed when he struck the front end of a Nissan Altima pulling out of a restaurant parking lot.

Wade was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died.

There were no signs of impairment on part of either driver, according to Metro police. Wade was reportedly wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.