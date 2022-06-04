NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Briley Parkway Saturday afternoon.
Metro police say at around 3:45 p.m., 72-year-old Raymond Lindsey of Surgoinsville, Tennessee, was riding his Indian Roadster motorcycle west on I-40 when he took the exit onto Briley Parkway South.
When he took the exit, he failed to negotiate the curve and hit the retaining wall. Lindsey died at the scene.
There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.
Police are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
