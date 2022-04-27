NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 6:15 near the entrance ramp to I-40 East off Old Hickory Boulevard.

Metro police reported Randal Scott Stout, 32, of Nashville, was riding his 2015 Suzuki motorcycle north on Old Hickory Boulevard when he was struck by the driver of a 2018 Toyota Corolla, Stout died at the scene.

The 33-year-old woman driving the Toyota was turning left onto the I-40 East entrance ramp from the southbound lanes of Old Hickory Boulevard when the crash occurred, according to Metro police.

She reportedly said she did not see the motorcycle prior to making the turn.

Investigators said the contributing factor to this crash is the Toyota’s failure to yield to the motorcycle, but further investigation is needed to determine whether speed on the part of the motorcyclist may have also been a factor.

Metro police reported there was no evidence at the scene of alcohol or drug involvement in the crash.

No additional information was released.