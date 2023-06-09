NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash late Thursday night in Madison.
The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard West.
Metro police reported the rider was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased.
The crash only involved the motorcycle and no additional vehicles.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.