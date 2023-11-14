NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -A motorcyclist has died after police say he ran a red light and collided with a SUV Monday evening on West End Avenue.

The crash happened at approximately 6 p.m. at the intersection of West End Avenue and Murphy Road.

Witnesses told officers that the motorcycle was traveling west on West End Avenue at a high rate of speed when it ran the red light.

Investigators reported that a GMC Yukon, which was traveling east on West End Avenue, was stopped near the Murphy Road intersection waiting to turn left into the Exxon parking lot.

The driver of the GMC allegedly told officers that he waited for the light to turn red for incoming traffic before making the turn.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

However, Metro police reported that the motorcyclist ran the red light and collided with the right rear panel of the GMC.

The motorcyclist was killed in the crash. Authorities said he was carrying a Mexican identification card and the Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm his identity.

According to investigators, the driver of the GMC fled on foot from the gas station’s parking lot, but later returned to the scene.

The GMC driver was issued two misdemeanor citations charging him with leaving the scene of the collision and driving on a revoked license.