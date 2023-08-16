OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities said a motorcyclist was found injured hours after he crashed in a Old Hickory neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
Metro police responded to the 3200 block of Lakeshore Drive at approximately 5:49 a.m. to respond to the scene of a motorcycle crash.
At the scene, officers told News 2 that they believe the motorcyclist crashed six hours before and laid in the yard until first responders arrived.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be survive. The extent of his injuries are unknown.
No other details were immediately provided.
