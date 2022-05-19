NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tragic update to a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle that happened May 11. Metro Police said the motorcyclist has died from his injuries.

Investigators said the biker, Victor Bond, was driving with another rider when a dark colored vehicle failed to stop while getting off Briley Parkway at Dickerson Pike. The car reportedly turned into his path.

The 65-year-old attempted to avoid the crash but lost control of his bike. Bond and his passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Bond died from his injuries May 18th.

No other information was released from police about this incident.