NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 28-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in North Nashville.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Monroe Street.

According to Metro police, the driver of a Mercedes Sedan was traveling east on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, and attempting to turn left on Monroe Street, when it was struck on the passenger side by a motorcycle that was being operated by 28-year-old Matthew Freer .

Metro police reported that 28-year-old Matthew Freer, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The driver of the Mercedes reportedly told officers that he was turning left on the green arrow. An investigation remains underway in confirming whether Freer or the Mercedes driver had the right away, according to Metro police.

Metro police reported that the Mercedes driver showed no signs of impairment at the scene.

No other information was immediately released.