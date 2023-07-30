NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville motorcyclist lost his life following a Sunday morning collision along Murfreesboro Pike.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place in the 1400 block of Murfreesboro Pike around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 30.

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities said 26-year-old Filemon Gerges was riding a Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Murfreesboro Pike. Then, a GMC Yukon — driven by a 54-year-old Louisiana woman — reportedly turned left onto the road and the motorcycle collided with the front of the vehicle.

Officials said Gerges was brought to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he later died. Meanwhile, the SUV driver was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a witness, the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash. In addition, police said there were no signs of impairment on the part of Gerges or the SUV driver.

No additional details have been shared about the ongoing investigation into this deadly crash.