NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said a man was seriously injured late Sunday night following a crash involving a motorcycle in South Nashville.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Nolensville Pike. At the scene, officers told News 2 that the motorcyclist was traveling inbound and the car was turning outbound when the crash occurred.
According to Metro police, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into the car head-on as the vehicle was attempting to turn on Nolensville Pike.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital to be treated for critical injuries that were sustained in the crash.
No other information was immediately released.
