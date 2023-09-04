NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said a man was seriously injured late Sunday night following a crash involving a motorcycle in South Nashville.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Nolensville Pike. At the scene, officers told News 2 that the motorcyclist was traveling inbound and the car was turning outbound when the crash occurred.

According to Metro police, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into the car head-on as the vehicle was attempting to turn on Nolensville Pike.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital to be treated for critical injuries that were sustained in the crash.

No other information was immediately released.