NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcyclist died after a crash on Lebanon Pike in Donelson Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lebanon Road and Guill Court.

The rider was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes throughout the morning commute.