NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For most mothers out there, they’d say the same thing about their son that Sheila Clemmons Lee says about hers.

“He was funny. Jocques was real funny. He’d put on this tough look, but behind closed doors, he was real ticklish,” Lee said. “You’d just poke him in his side and he’d fall to the floor.”

Lee is one of thousands of mothers who have lost children to firearms over the last decade. Her son, Jocques Clemmons, died at the hands of a Metro police officer after an East Nashville traffic stop back in 2017.

“We are taught to bury our parents, so we can get over that, live with that, but we’re not taught to bury our children,” said Lee.

Although the pain wanes over time, those scars still remain.

“Some days we can’t get out of bed, some days we can’t quit crying,” Lee said. “I survived this one, but will I be able to survive another one (if it happens)?”

Lee joined the Mothers Over Murder (M.O.M.) program, which had its final meeting of the year on Sunday, Dec. 18.

“We can’t help Jocques, but if what we’re doing is helping other people, then his life is not in vain,” said Lee.

Clemmie Greenlee began the M.O.M. program back in 2015, 12 years after she lost her own son to gun violence in Nashville – a case that’s still unsolved.

“When the killer is not caught, you’re the one locked up in prison because you’re mentally disturbed because that killer is still running around out there,” she said.

The program acts as both a support group and an activist group. The focus Sunday was on unsolved cases. According to Greenlee, when a different case gets solved over hers, it’s hard not to feel forgotten.

“It breaks your heart all over again. It makes you think, ‘Where did I go wrong? Why am I not important?’” she explained. “It puts you back in depression. It makes you almost want to end your life.”

Nevertheless, the mothers press on together, if nothing else, for their children.

“If you had a bad day, before (Jocques) left up out of there, you were going to be smiling and joking right along with him,” Lee said.

If you or a mother you know is struggling with the loss of a child to gun violence, you can learn more about the M.O.M program by clicking here.