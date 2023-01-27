NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Johnathan Welch, 30, will not have the chance to see his daughter grow up, but Welch’s mother plans to make sure his daughter knows her father’s love for her.

On Dec. 13, 2020, Welch was shot and later died outside a Madison home. Metro police charged Bradford Gardner, 29, with criminal homicide. Police said an argument between the two men led to the shooting.

“His little brother, father, sister and daughter all miss him,” Welch’s mother Penny Hulan said. “You don’t want to forget your person.”

Welch’s mother fears that if Gardner is convicted or takes a plea deal, he will not receive enough time behind bars. She wants him to face the rest of his life in prison.

Out of the many people that miss Welch daily, one of the closest to him is his little bother, Max. Welch would take care of Max and support him. Max has down-syndrome and his relationship with Welch provided him joy.

As the Welch’s family awaits trial, they thank everyone who supported them during this difficult time.