NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shoppers in a North Nashville Dollar General had to take cover and run for safety Monday night, after a mother entered the store while waving a handgun.

It happened Monday night at the Dollar General located in the 3000 block of Brick Church Pike.

According to arrest reports, the incident was initially called in as a robbery in progress.

Am arrest affidavit said 29-year-old Tiffany Mendez enters the store with her 3-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.

Clerks who did not want to be identified told News 2 that Mendez, a regular shopper at the store, asked to use the restroom. Clerks told her the restroom was not a public restroom and refused her request.

That’s when Mendez reportedly urinated on the floor, according to the clerks.

The arrest report said clerks took merchandise out of Mendez’s hands and escorted her and the children into the parking lot.

That’s when Mendez became irate and went back into the store without her children. This time, police said she was carrying a black handgun that waved it around, pointing it at people.

A clerk who says she knew Mendez told News 2 an old woman near the front door was so frightened that she ran from the store. Other shoppers reportedly took cover wherever they could in aisles and behind displays.

The clerks said Mendez stole several items, including a baby doll that her daughter wanted.

As she left, clerks said Mendez screamed, “F the police. Tell them I have a gun.”

Tiffany Mendez (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the arrest affidavit, the store manager was entering the parking lot at around the time Mendez was leaving. The store manager followed Mendez for about seven miles, tracking her to a Madison neighborhood.

Once at the home that had no apparent connection to Mendez, Metro police arrived, took her into custody and confiscated the handgun.

A shopper who picked up on the clerk’s unusual vibe Tuesday morning described her thoughts to News 2.

“Very upset. They were in disbelief about what happened and very angry. It makes me scared to go out and shop now. I understand it can happen, but to know it happens in areas where I can be, that is crazy,” the shopper said.

Mendez is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon. Her bond is set at $103,500.