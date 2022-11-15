NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been nearly a month since a teen was found dead in broad daylight in East Nashville.

The mother of Isaac Brown is pleading for someone to come forward.

“The flier says my son was murdered. He was last seen getting into a car in Madison and his body was found dead in the street,” Shameka Brown, Isaac’s mother said.

Just an hour after Isaac was picked up on Oct. 19; his body was found on Fairwin Avenue in East Nashville just minutes away from the studio where he made music.

“His music makes me feel strong. It gives me strength. When I can’t get up I play his music,” Brown said.

Shameka said her son’s music is how she keeps his memory alive.

“We are here in his room where his memories and his energy is; I have slept in his room every single day since October the 19th,” Brown said. “We deserve answers because I can’t get closure until I know what happened to my son. Isaac deserves justice. Isaac deserves somebody to come forward, for somebody to tell what happened to Isaac.”

She said until someone does, she’ll continue to hang fliers up around Nashville.

“Me and my family are devastated. It is a nightmare and I don’t wish this pain on nobody else. I don’t wish this pain on nobody,” Brown said.

Metro police told News 2 this is still a very active homicide investigation, and if you do have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

The family is offering a $2,500 reward at this time.