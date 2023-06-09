NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Family members are mourning the loss of Demon “DJ” Floyd Jr., an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Nashville Thursday night, just over two weeks after receiving his high school diploma.

“I just want answers and closure about my son,” Floyd’s mother, Sharita Dunn, said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Floyd was shot outside Hickory Creek Apartments on Vultee Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The recent East Nashville Magnet High School graduate was known for his loving spirit and his skills on the basketball court. His school even released a tribute video in his honor.

“He was a well-known child. People knew Demon for his sports. They knew him for football, for basketball, whatever sport he put on his mind,” Dunn explained. “Whatever he put on his mind to do, he could do.”

Floyd’s love of basketball helped him earn a college scholarship, giving him a future in a sport that meant so much to him.

Dunn also emphasized how much work Floyd put into his education, and how much love he received from his mother, his father, and his stepmother, all of whom raised him to be a role model for his siblings and community.

“That’s all I had been worried about over the years about my son, because you know how kids grow up and go their own way,” Dunn said. “All I wanted was for my son to graduate and he did that.”

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, authorities announced they arrested 31-year-old O’Neil Boyd for criminal homicide in connection with Floyd’s death.

Meanwhile, a balloon release honoring Floyd is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday, June 9 at Shelby Park.