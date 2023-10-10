NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This month marks one year since 29-year-old Nathan Garvin was killed in a drive-by shooting outside Club Premium in South Nashville.

“We need help. We need help. It’s been 352 days today,” Nate’s mom Jamie Jones Bargatze pleaded.

On Oct. 23, 2022, Nate was shot outside the after hours club on Murfreesboro Pike.

“There was a dark colored sedan that had pulled up and shots rang out and Nate was hit in the head, in the back. He never knew. He never knew,” his mother explained.

The crime claimed the life of her son, her best friend, and the father of two children.

“I do not believe that bullet was meant for my child. He’s not just somebody that got killed at a club, he’s not. He’s somebody’s dad; he’s somebody’s child; he’s somebody’s brother.”

Bargatze pointed out that a there should be concern from the community as his killer is still out there.

“My concern is they are still on the street. This could happen again. There is no reason that it couldn’t happen again.”

It’s a thought Bargatze wouldn’t wish on any other parent.

Nate’s story recently gained attention in Jelly Roll’s “Save Me” documentary. Bargatze said the nationally known artist is family, whose efforts are helping in the case.

“It gained traction. The story gained traction. People know who he is; people know who he is. The amount of attention that it’s brought to Nate’s case is what we need. We need his face out there; we need his name out there. We need people to truly understand he is not a statistic. Nathan deserves justice; his children deserve justice; I deserve justice for my child. I made a promise to him the day of his service that I will never let this go. I will never let this go,” Bargatze said.

Nate’s mother and circle of friends are turning their pain into hope, creating “Forever 29,” a clothing brand that embodies all things “Nate,” his unique style and love for basketball, skateboarding, soccer, and music. It’s a brand that keeps his story and the family’s fight for justice front and center.

“The widespread ripple effect of what has happened is immeasurable. It is irreparable. We can’t repair the past, but we are trying to find something that will help us with our future. That day will forever be a horrible day, but that one day does not take away from Nate’s 29 years. I won’t let it,” she cried.

All of the money made through the clothing brand goes to Nate’s children who are now 12 and 5 years old.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, a community event and basketball tournament is being held in Nate’s honor in Pitts Park. Donations will be taken for Nate’s children.

If you know anything about this deadly shooting, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.