NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has been arrested on charges of child neglect after she allegedly left her child home alone and reported him missing over the weekend, according to Metro police.

Detectives with Metro police’s Youth Services Division were sent to the 700 block of Fox Ridge Drive at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 to respond to reports of a missing three-year-old.

According to an arrest affidavit, the child’s mother — identified as 23-year-old Malashia Madave — reported the three-year-old missing around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Authorities reported that Madave was taken to Metro Nashville Police Department’s headquarters on Murfreesboro Pike.

During an interview, the 23-year-old mother allegedly told officers that she was out drinking the night before, returned home at 4 a.m., and then realized that she had left her wallet.

Madave admitted to leaving the three-year-old boy home alone, and discovered he was missing when she returned home again just after 5 a.m., according to an arrest report.

Metro police found the three-year-old boy about a mile away from home in a parking lot in the 700 block of Brentwood Commons Way.

Officers said the boy was in his pajamas and had no shoes on. He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital to be observed.

Madave was arrested and charged with felony child neglect. She remains in Metro Jail on a $5,000 bond.