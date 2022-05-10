NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have charged a woman with accessory after the fact following her son’s charge in connection to a fatal shooting that killed a teen in West Nashville.

According to Metro police, Sharon Newsome, 40, drove her teenage son away from the area near the scene where 17-year-old Dominique Pirtle was found shot multiple times. Metro police were dispatched to the intersection of Elizabeth Jordan Street and Indiana Avenue on May 6 just before 5 p.m. in response to the shooting.

Once on scene, officers located 17-year-old Dominique Pirtle unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Pirtle was then transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Officials charged 15-year-old Lavelle Newsome with criminal homicide for his connection to Dominique Pirtle’s death. Police said further investigation showed Newsome and Pirtle arrived at the intersection at the same time when Pirtle exited the vehicle to help assist friends with a flat tire. Surveillance video then reportedly showed Newsome shoot Pirtle several times.

According to Metro police, Newsome then ran to an Indiana Avenue residence where it is believed he changed clothes, and his mother Sharon Newsome then picked him up and drove him away from the area.

Sharon Newsome was taken into custody at the Metro Jail on May 9 and was released less than two hours later after making bail.