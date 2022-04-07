NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 33-year-old woman was arrested Thursday afternoon on a first degree murder indictment related to the death of her 3-week-old son in June 2021.

Police say Tiffany Young was taken into custody at a fast food restaurant on Gallatin Pike North after detectives developed information that she was there.

Her son, Andrew Dalton III, was rushed to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital on June 16, 2021, after he was found unresponsive and not breathing inside the family’s home on Lenore Street. Young told officers she fell asleep on her bed with Andrew for about 90 minutes.

Police found a small plastic container that had a powder/crystal substance inside of it on the bed. Officers at the crime laboratory determined the substance was methamphetamine. A blood sample from Young tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine and amphetamine.

The medical examiner ruled that Andrew died from mechanical asphyxia, likely caused by an arm or leg pushing against him abdomen.

Police determined the drugs in Young’s system played a crucial role in Andrew’s death.