NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Bowling Green, Kentucky captured the second suspect in a deadly drunk driving crash Thursday after more than two years searching for her whereabouts.

Sadia Bonilla-Gomez, 23, was featured on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list for her alleged involvement in the crash, which killed Dalton Williams, 21, and Samantha Peevyhouse, 25, of Centerville, in August of 2020.

Sadia Bonilla-Gomez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Along with the driver of a Ford-F150 truck, Bonilla-Gomez, who was a passenger, was indicted on charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, and two counts of aggravated child abuse following the crash.

The driver, Jose Damaso-Hernandez, 26, is believed to have crossed over the eastbound lanes of Bell Road near Brookview Estates Drive in Antioch and crashed into a 2016 Scion driven by the Centerville residents.

A witness traveling on Bell Road at the time told investigators that the pickup truck passed him at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Damaso-Hernandez’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.14%.

A 5-year-old girl in the pickup truck was in a child’s car seat, but she was not buckled in and had minor cuts from the crash. Bonilla-Gomez and Damaso-Hernandez were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash.

However, initial efforts to locate the two following their release from the hospital were unsuccessful. Damaso-Hernandez, who also appeared on the “Most Wanted” list, was captured in Bowling Green, Kentucky in January.

Authorities said Damaso-Hernandez was returned from Bowling Green and booked into a Nashville jail on Jan. 31. As of Thursday, he was being held in lieu of a $300,000 bond. Bonilla-Gomez will also be returned to Nashville in the near future.

She is now among at least 26 wanted fugitives who have been arrested since the MNPD began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October. Police have said the public exposure from the list has aided in capturing several suspects.