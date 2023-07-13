NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” fugitives who is accused in a string of violent crimes between 2020 and 2022 was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Stanley Lewis Bursey, 40, was wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of property and domestic assault with bodily injury, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

He was among some of the first suspects featured on the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on Nov. 30, 2022, and continued to appear on the list in the months following. The list is made up of suspects who are considered the “most violent” from each police precinct.

Bursey first appeared on the police department’s radar after a shots fired call on July 7, 2020, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Tampa Drive, where Bursey had reportedly climbed in a woman’s window and stolen her TV.

As he was fleeing from the complex, police said Bursey held a gun out the window of his black Nissan Altima and fired around three shots at the woman. Officers found two spent 40 caliber ammunition casings in the area.

Then, on Aug. 6, 2020, officers responded to the same area on Tampa Drive after a man was reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in serious condition but recovered.

In an interview with the man at a later date, detectives said they learned he had been in an argument with Bursey over sub-leasing his apartment. The man said Bursey and another suspect reportedly pulled out guns and shot him as they were leaving the apartment.

The string of alleged crimes stopped, until Oct. 1, 2022, when officers were dispatched to Dover Glen Drive for a domestic disturbance call. There, a woman told police Bursey had stolen her phone, beaten her with his fists and a broom and threatened her with a black handgun.

Officers noticed a bleeding cut and several bumps on the woman’s head, according to the affidavit. Bursey was finally arrested on Wednesday, July 12. As of Thursday, he was still behind bars with a more than $50,000 bond.

Bursey is among at least 61 wanted fugitives who have been taken into custody since the police department began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on Oct. 19 last year. According to police, nearly 90% of tips regarding “Most Wanted” suspects have led to an arrest.