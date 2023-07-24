NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect in a string of alleged violent crimes dating back over a year ago, including a shooting at an auto repair shop, was taken into custody last week.

Robquez Bryant, 24, had a total of 16 outstanding warrants stemming from four separate incidents between January 2022 and August 2022, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The charges against him include seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation, aggravated burglary, domestic assault with bodily injury, three counts of vandalism, reckless endangerment, probation violation and failure to appear.

He was featured on the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list multiple times before his arrest on Thursday, June 20. The list is made up of suspects who are considered the “most wanted” and “most violent” from each police precinct.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers first encountered Bryant on Jan. 12, 2022, when they responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Wilmoth Court, according to an arrest affidavit. Once at the home, police spoke to a woman who they said had “obvious swelling and bruising to her left eye.”

When asked what happened, the woman told police Bryant punched her in the face during an argument and “then took both of his hands and placed them around her neck and started to strangle her.”

In the arrest report, the woman said she could barely breathe, and he only stopped once she started to lose consciousness. Bryant allegedly pushed her onto a stairway and continued to punch and kick her after she tried to run to a neighbor’s home for help.

Officers said Bryant ran off before they arrived at the home. Then, on Feb. 14, 2022, another woman called police after Bryant reportedly sent her a video of him smashing her television and other items inside her home.

When she got to her apartment, the woman said Bryant struck her several times before going back inside and tearing up more items. Police said he broke out the front window of the apartment, destroyed a couch and damaged a wall of the apartment before taking off again.

The same woman was also a victim in an alleged shooting that happened on May 13, 2022. The owner of an auto repair shop on Whites Creek Pike flagged down officers after he said a black Dodge Charger with a red pinstripe drove by the shop and began shooting.

The owner told police his daughter had texted him minutes before warning that Bryant “was threatening to come shoot up his shop.” Two customers said they were close enough to hear bullets striking the trees behind the shop, according to the affidavit.

Officers also found multiple cartridge casings in the roadway in front of the shop and a bullet strike to the window of the shop’s front office.

While responding to the alleged shooting at the shop, police reportedly received an additional report from the owner’s daughter, who said Bryant had also shot at her car while she was driving to her apartment with her uncle and two young children.

No injuries were reported. About three months later, the woman reported that Bryant broke into her house again. However, after she called for help, he reportedly ran off. He was finally taken into custody almost a year after the last report.

As of Monday, June 24, Bryant was still behind bars with a $235,000 bond. He is among at least 65 wanted fugitives who have been taken into custody since the police department began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on Oct. 19, 2022.

According to police, the Criminal Warrants Division has received more than 50 tips regarding “Most Wanted” suspects since then, with nearly 90% of tips leading to an arrest. To view this week’s list of “Most Wanted” fugitives, click here.