NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of shooting at multiple people and pointing a gun at a juvenile was taken into custody only days after appearing on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

Daterreis Richmond, 28, was wanted on outstanding warrants for eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He appeared on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on Jan. 4.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Those who appear on the list are considered violent offenders. Many of them have outstanding warrants for crimes like homicide and child sexual abuse.

According to affidavits filed in Davidson County, the charges against Richmond stem from multiple incidents in which he is accused of threatening people with a gun, and in one case, firing shots at four people in a drive-by shooting.

The first incident was reported on Nov. 7, 2022. Police responded to a home on 2nd Avenue South after receiving reports of a domestic-related incident. Two vehicles were leaving the residence as police arrived.

Police interviewed people who were still at the scene, including a juvenile and his mother. According to the affidavit, all “witness statements were identical.”

The juvenile said he was inside the house when a family member came inside to inform everyone Richmond was outside with a group of people. His mother and other family members got into an argument with Richmond and the group, according to the affidavit.

During the argument, police said Richmond took a black Glock style pistol out of his waist band and chambered a round. He then lifted the weapon and pointed it at the juvenile, his mother and other family members who were outside, according to the affidavit.

They ran back inside the residence and Richmond’s girlfriend followed them, the affidavit said. Police said she pepper sprayed multiple people before running back to Richmond’s car. The couple then drove off.

Only three days later, police responded to another call at the same residence. However, this time it was a shots fired call, according to the affidavit.

A witness told police she was outside of the residence with three other people when Richmond and his girlfriend drove up. Richmond got out of the car and fired a silver revolver at her and the three other people, the affidavit said.

He then jumped back in the vehicle, dropping his shoe, and drove off. Officers were unable to locate Richmond or his girlfriend, but did find a shoe across the street, according to the affidavit.

Richmond was taken into custody on Saturday, Jan. 7. He is among at least 13 wanted fugitives who have been arrested since the Metro Nashville Police Department began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October.