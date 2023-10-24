NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a months-long search, Nashville’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive was taken into custody Tuesday in a town over 1,000 miles away.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department had been searching for 22-year-old Keondre Wells since July, when he and his two brothers were indicted on two counts of premeditated murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder.

According to police, the charges are related to the Jan. 16 deaths of two teens who were shot at a baseball field. Officers were called to the baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive around 8 p.m. that night.

Keondre Wells (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When they arrived, authorities said they found 19-year-old Michael Adams dead from a gunshot wound. To investigators, it appeared that Adams had been running away from someone when he was shot and collapsed in the yard.

Police found a second victim, 14-year-old Cordarion Hall, on the baseball field with shell casings near him a short time later. Hall was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where officials said he died a few days later.

So far, there has not been a motive released for the alleged murders. One of the three brothers, 20-year-old Deshawn Wells, was arrested on July 18 after investigators received a tip that he was in the area of Buchanan Street and 18th Avenue North.

He was taken into custody after a brief chase. Then, 24-year-old Chadwick Wells was arrested on Aug. 30 on 15th Avenue North. However, detectives said Chadwick refused to speak with them as the search for the third Wells brother dragged on.

Keondre was featured at the top of the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list for several months in a row following the indictments. The “Most Wanted” list is typically reserved for people who police consider to be some of the city’s “most violent” offenders.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, authorities finally tracked Keondre down in Newton, Massachusetts. It’s unclear if he had any connections to the area. According to the police department, Keondre will be returned to Nashville in the near future.

He is now among at least 74 “Most Wanted” suspects who have been arrested within the past year. Since Oct. 19, 2022, just over 70% of people who have appeared on the list have been taken into custody. Officials largely attribute the arrest rate to tips received from the public.