Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro, TN CSA using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percentage of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2020 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

89.1% of people in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro, TN CSA speak only English at home. Keep reading to see what the most spoken non-English languages are in and around Nashville.

#10. German

– 3,107 speakers (0.16% of population)

— 2,487 speakers who also speak English very well

— 620 speakers who speak English less than very well

#9. Vietnamese

– 3,132 speakers (0.16% of population)

— 1,527 speakers who also speak English very well

— 1,605 speakers who speak English less than very well

#8. Hindi

– 3,132 speakers (0.16% of population)

— 2,832 speakers who also speak English very well

— 300 speakers who speak English less than very well

#7. Korean

– 3,521 speakers (0.19% of population)

— 1,852 speakers who also speak English very well

— 1,669 speakers who speak English less than very well

#6. French (incl. Cajun)

– 4,095 speakers (0.22% of population)

— 3,080 speakers who also speak English very well

— 1,015 speakers who speak English less than very well

#5. Amharic, Somali, or other Afro-Asiatic languages

– 5,193 speakers (0.27% of population)

— 2,382 speakers who also speak English very well

— 2,811 speakers who speak English less than very well

#4. Thai, Lao, or other Tai-Kadai languages

– 5,784 speakers (0.3% of population)

— 3,332 speakers who also speak English very well

— 2,452 speakers who speak English less than very well

#3. Chinese (incl. Mandarin, Cantonese)

– 6,291 speakers (0.33% of population)

— 3,635 speakers who also speak English very well

— 2,656 speakers who speak English less than very well

#2. Arabic

– 17,512 speakers (0.92% of population)

— 8,185 speakers who also speak English very well

— 9,327 speakers who speak English less than very well

#1. Spanish

– 112,178 speakers (5.9% of population)

— 58,343 speakers who also speak English very well

— 53,835 speakers who speak English less than very well