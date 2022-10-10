NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors woke up Sunday to over a dozen windows smashed out of cars.

“I mean at some point I was like I feel like it’s on some sort of a cycle,” said Melissa Crim.

Crim has lived in the Lockeland Springs neighborhood for over a decade and says car break-ins have been increasing over the last couple of years.

“There’s probably been about six times over the past few years where my car has definitely… I’ve opened it up and papers are riffled through,” she said.

But her car was spared after a group of thieves broke into over a dozen cars between the 11th and 19th Streets of the Shelby Avenue corridor early Sunday morning.

“I’ve seen cars of all styles, and years, and decencies broken into,” said Crim.

The increase in car break-ins is something Tunja Ashford is noticing more and more as he visits the neighborhood.

“One of the reasons I believe this area is being targeted is because people park over here and they can walk in the park,” he said. “People know that so what they do is wait for them to park their car, leave their valuables in the car, and go walk and then when they come back the car has been broken into.”

Right now, Metro police have this footage showing four to six teens driving a gray or silver Toyota Tundra hitting cars in the area from around 3 a.m. to 4 a.m.

While Crim loves her neighborhood, she knows despite what happened this weekend, the thieves will be back.

“I decided much to people’s disapproval that I was going to leave the doors unlocked,” she said. “I don’t leave anything valuable, and I just really don’t want to mess with getting my windshield replaced every time.”

Metro Nashville Police is asking anyone with information about the suspects, or pickup truck to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.