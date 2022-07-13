NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives with the Metro Nashville police department are working to identify a group of people who broke into more than a dozen vehicles in the Germantown neighborhood.

The break-ins happened between Sunday night and Monday morning near Hume Street and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported five people broke into at least 16 vehicles though currently, no weapons or valuables have been reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.