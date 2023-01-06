NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over 1,000 guns ended up in the wrong hands last year after being stolen from vehicles in Nashville — many of which police said were “easy targets.”

Of the 1,952 guns reported stolen last year, 1,378 were taken out of vehicles, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. That accounts for more than 70% of all guns reported stolen in 2022.

Many of those crimes also went “hand in hand” with vehicle theft, police said.

A review of last year’s stolen vehicle reports in Nashville revealed 74% of the 3,622 vehicles taken in 2022 were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves.

Police said both stolen guns and vehicles are routinely involved in criminal activities such as carjackings and robberies.

The MNPD strongly encourages Nashvillians to lock their automobile doors, secure any valuables —especially guns— and remove the keys.