NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Loews Vanderbilt on West End Avenue is a luxury hotel, but over the last week, at least 52 people have reported car break-ins in the hotel garage.

A Middle Tennessee couple, who wants to remain anonymous for their own safety, stayed at the Loews Vanderbilt last Thursday. They told News 2 when they woke up early Friday morning for a doctor’s appointment they found the windows of their brand new truck smashed in.

Someone stole a handgun, purse and money from inside the truck, and as the couple looked around, they realized they weren’t the only victims.

“I look down and there’s a crew, a two-man crew in there sweeping up glass from the second floor,” the woman told News 2. “There was glass all through that parking garage right in front of us and I was like, ‘how many people did this happen to?’ I mean, I was like, baffled!”

Metro police said their officers took 15 car break-in reports at the Loews garage last Thursday, 35 on Friday and two more on Monday.

“It’s not safe to park there. It’s not safe, it’s not safe,” the couple said.

The couple estimates they will have to pay about $2,000 in damages and to replace stolen items.

News 2 called the hotel directly for comment on Thursday, along with their public relations department, and did not receive a response.

The anonymous couple hopes the hotel increases security and notifies their guests about the crimes happening on the property.

“It’s like it’s a secret and nobody should know. And it’s like no it’s very important that people should know it’s not safe and how are you fixing it? That’s the next biggest thing. Like what are you doing to prevent them from happening to the next person,” the woman said.

If you know anything about the break-ins or who’s responsible, call Metro police or Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.