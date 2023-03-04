NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 30,000 Nashville Electric Service customers remain in the dark after Friday’s strong storms caused widespread power outages.

Nashville Electric Service reports as of 12 p.m. Saturday 31,000 customers are without power, with most outages reported in Hendersonville and Bellevue. According to NES, crews are working to replace 71 broken power poles and reattach power lines across the region.

At the storm’s peak, over 115,000 Nashville Electric Service customers were without power. NES crews have reportedly restored power to more than 83,000 customers in less than 24 hours since severe weather hit Middle Tennessee.

According to NES, 89 crews are currently out throughout the city making repairs as quickly as possible.

Any customers who receive an NES message that power is restored, and it is not, means there’s further damage near your home.

Outages can be re-reported by: Calling 615-736-6900

•Text “OUT” to 637797

•Log into NES

•Report outages directly on the outage map

News 2 is actively tracking power outages across Middle Tennessee and will update this story throughout the day as more outages are reported.