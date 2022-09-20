NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old woman was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after she reportedly tried to leave Nashville International Airport with a suitcase containing more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

Metro police reported K-9 officer Havoc ran a test on three bags that arrived on a flight to Nashville from LAX and indicated one of the suitcases contained narcotics.

The roller suitcase was then placed on a carousel where a detective in street clothes waited to see if anyone claimed the luggage, according to Metro police.

Metro police reported Biana Thomas stopped a man from claiming the bag before she attempted to leave the airport with the suitcase.

A search of the suitcase revealed 14 large vacuum-sealed cellophane bags coated in petroleum jelly and vacuum-sealed again, according to an arrest warrant. Metro police reported inside the interior bags were 31.4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

Thomas reportedly told officers the piece of luggage did not belong to her and that she did not know what was inside and she was attempting to steal the suitcase.

Thomas was booked into the Metro jail and charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $100,000.

