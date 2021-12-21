NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one man is faced with credit card fraud after police said he and another suspect spent more than $1,000 on someone else’s credit card at a Nashville Kroger.

According to an arrest warrant, the female victim was not aware that her vehicle was burglarized until she received notifications for several transactions on her credit card she did not make. The victim reported the credit card fraud to the police on Nov. 3, 2021.

Authorities said video footage at the East Nashville Kroger located on Gallatin Pike showed two suspects, including Anthony Scales Jr., using the stolen card then exiting the store. The approximate amount of the transactions completed was $1,082.

Police said Scales was arrested for a separate incident that day. He was charged in connection to a string of crimes across Nashville, which involved a stolen vehicle and stolen items that police said Scales attempted to pawn.