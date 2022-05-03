NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 50-year-old man was charged Monday night after police said he stole thousands of dollars worth of musical instruments.

According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), the victim returned from being out of town and found several musical instruments valued at $15,350 were stolen from a studio attached to his home.

Shortly after, MNPD said the victim received text messages from the suspect, Jonathon Suda, 50, apologizing for stealing his items. Suda reportedly said he would return them, but never did.

Police said several of the items were found at Nashville pawn shops.

Suda was identified through text messages and a pawn shop report. He was charged with felony theft and is being held on a $25,000 bond.